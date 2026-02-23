Bhubaneswar:Crime in Odisha has recorded a noticeable decline, with the overall criminal graph moving downward, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the House on Monday.

In a written reply placed before the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said crime levels during July 2024–December 2025 fell compared to the period from February 2023–June 2024.

Key crimes register decline

According to official data, several major categories of crime showed a reduction during the review period:

Rape cases declined by 3.5%

Cases of outraging modesty fell by 2.2%

Harassment of women in public places dropped by 26.8%

Dowry death cases reduced by 8.3%

Acid attack cases against women declined sharply by 73.3%

Non-dowry cruelty cases fell by 1.6%

Murder cases declined by 7.4%

The government noted that overall crimes against women have remained largely stable.

Crimes against women: 2025 Snapshot

Sharing detailed figures of crime against women for 2025, the Chief Minister said the state recorded:

2,994 rape cases and 115 attempts to rape

7,378 cases of women abduction

440 cases of women trafficking

7,382 cases of outraging modesty

1,183 cases of sexual assault

1,448 incidents of harassment in public places

485 stalking cases

1 attempt of acid attack

111 additional trafficking-related cases

757 cases of obscene gestures

145 dowry-related burn cases

77 dowry-related suicides

4,361 cases of dowry harassment

5,419 cases of domestic violence

Murder and case disposal data

The state recorded a total of 1,304 murder cases in 2025. During the year, 73,148 cases were registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal law framework, of which 27,713 cases were disposed of, indicating progress in case resolution.

Government emphasises Law and Order

The Chief Minister said the data reflects sustained efforts by the state administration and police to strengthen law and order, improve investigation, and ensure timely disposal of cases, while continuing focused interventions to curb crimes against women.