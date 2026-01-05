Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police today suspended the Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of CRRI police station in Cuttack city following his arrest on graft charges yesterday.

Director General of Police (DGP) in Odisha, YB Khurania, put the accused police officer, Bijaya Kumar Barik, under suspension with immediate effect.

The DGP, Odisha, issued the suspension order by exercising the power conferred upon him through Rule 840 of PMR-1940. The Odisha Police is also contemplating disciplinary proceeding against Barik.

During the suspension period, the accused police officer will remain under the disciplinary control of the twin city Police Commissioner and draw the sustenance and dearness allowances (SA&DA) under Rule-90 of Orissa Service Code, said the order issued by the DGP.

The police officer was caught receiving the bribe at Raj Mahal Square

The Vigilance sleuths had arrested the 43-year-old police officer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a licenced liquor trader on Sunday. Barik was caught at Raj Mahal Square in the capital city here while receiving the bribe amount.

The Vigilance officials later conducted searches at his government quarters in the capital city and recovered Rs 5 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The police officer failed to provide satisfactory explanation for the source of the money. The Vigilance sleuths also seized several costly watches and gold and silver jewellery from his residence.

The liquor trader, who owned an off-shop under CRRI police limits in Cuttack, had earlier lodged a complaint with the Odisha Vigilance alleging harassment by the police officer.

As per the complaint, Barik used to sought Rs 30,000 per month from the liquor trader as protection money. The amount was later raised to Rs 40,000. Besides, the accused police officer sought supply of prawn and mutton from the liquor trader on several occasions.