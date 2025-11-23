Rayagada: A major fire on Sunday morning destroyed nine rooms of a house belonging to daily wage workers at Dhepa Sahi in Ward No. 4 under the Gunupur NAC limits in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The blaze broke out when no one was present inside the house.

Also Read: Concerns Rise Over Presence of Bangladeshi Nationals in Bhubaneswar

Suspected lamp flame may have sparked incident

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, preliminary suspicion suggests it may have been triggered by a burning lamp.

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from Gunupur Fire Services rushed to the spot and, with the support of local residents, managed to bring the flames under control.

Three families left homeless after massive fire

Three families, who were residing in the nine-room house, lost all their belongings in the incident. As they are daily wage earners, the affected families have appealed to the local administration for financial assistance.

Officials from the Revenue Department later visited the site to assess the extent of the damage.