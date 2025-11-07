Rayagada: In a major crackdown on unauthorized healthcare practices, the Rayagada district administration sealed six illegal clinics operating in Gunupur town following multiple raids carried out on Thursday.

Sub-Collector leads crackdown on illegal clinics

The enforcement drive was led by Gunupur Sub-Collector Dudhal Abhishek Dilip, along with local police personnel. During the inspection, the Sub-Collector scrutinized documents of several clinics and found them functioning without valid authorisation or mandatory licences. He then recommended strict action to the district health authorities.

Acting on his recommendation, the six clinics were sealed in the presence of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) V. Sarojini Devi and Ramanguda Tahasildar Pranakrushna Panigrahi.

Legal action to be initiated against violators

Sub-Collector Dilip stated that legal action would be initiated against those running unlicensed clinics in Gunupur. He emphasised that such illegal establishments pose serious risks to public health and will not be tolerated.

The enforcement team discovered that several clinics were operating in gross violation of healthcare norms and regulations. Owners reportedly failed to provide required registration papers, licences, and compliance documents.

Authorities have reiterated that the drive will continue, and more clinics operating without valid permission will face similar action.