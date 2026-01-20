Kendrapara: The Odisha government on Monday began the annual dolphin census across waters in and around Bhitarkanika National Park and the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. The three-day survey will continue till January 22.

The census is being conducted in waterbodies between the Dhamra river mouth and the Devi river mouth, including creeks and rivers flowing through Bhitarkanika National Park. This year, nine specialised teams have been deployed for the enumeration exercise.

Encouraging sightings in Babubali Creek

On the first day of the survey, a large number of dolphins were sighted playing together in Babubali Creek in Kendrapara district. Officials said the congregation of dolphins in a single waterbody has opened up new possibilities for conservation efforts in the Bhitarkanika region.

Five species commonly found in Odisha waters

Generally, five species of dolphins and porpoises are found in the sea and creeks adjoining Bhitarkanika—Irrawaddy dolphins, humpback dolphins, bottlenose dolphins, spinner dolphins and finless porpoises. Gangetic dolphins are also recorded in certain riverine stretches of the state.

Last year dolphin population showed marginal decline

According to the annual dolphin and cetacean population estimation for 2024–25, Odisha recorded a total of 710 dolphins. The state had reported 743 dolphins in 2023–24, 733 in 2022–23 and 726 in 2021–22.

Sources said the marginal decline last year was mainly due to the sighting of 34 fewer humpback dolphins and 11 fewer bottlenose dolphins compared to the previous estimation.

Division-wise distribution

As per the estimation conducted between January 27 and 29 last year, Odisha had recorded 188 Irrawaddy dolphins, 498 humpback dolphins, 16 bottlenose dolphins and eight spinner dolphins. The Mangrove (Wildlife) Division, Rajnagar, reported the highest count with 505 dolphins including 470 humpback dolphins, 22 Irrawaddy dolphins, five bottlenose dolphins and eight spinner dolphins.

Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika, recorded the highest number of Irrawaddy dolphins at 159, along with 15 humpback dolphins last year.

Additionally, 13 humpback dolphins were spotted in the marine ecosystem of the Berhampur division, while seven bottlenose dolphins and seven Irrawaddy dolphins were counted in the Puri (Wildlife) and Balasore (Wildlife) divisions respectively. Bhadrak Wildlife Division recorded four bottlenose dolphins.

No finless porpoise sighted last year

Officials noted that no finless porpoise was sighted during last year’s dolphin and cetacean enumeration exercise. In comparison, one finless porpoise was recorded in 2023–24 and three in the 2021–22 estimation.

The ongoing census is expected to provide updated data to guide conservation and habitat protection measures across Odisha’s coastal and riverine ecosystems.