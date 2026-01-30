Bhubaneswar: Young people should focus on becoming entrepreneurs instead of running after employment, said Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain at Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2026 here today.

Push for self-reliance and entrepreneurship

Gracing the 9th edition of “Brands of Odisha: Pride of India” as the chief guest, the minister said both the Odisha and Central governments are rolling out multiple schemes to make youth self-reliant under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He urged job seekers to leverage these schemes to transform themselves into entrepreneurs.

“Every youth should aspire to be an entrepreneur, as entrepreneurship promotes inclusive growth, job creation and innovation. The more we nurture entrepreneurship, the stronger and more sustainable our economic growth will be,” he said.

Odisha emerging as Eastern India’s growth engine

Swain said the state government is working towards making Odisha the growth engine of eastern India. Highlighting recent achievements, he noted that out of investment proposals received at Utkasrh Odisha Conclave held on January 28 and 29, 2025, the government has carried out ground-breaking and inauguration of 108 projects worth around Rs 2.40 lakh crore over the past year, generating employment for over 1.76 lakh people.

Citing a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report, the minister said Odisha has secured second position nationally in attracting investments and project ground-breakings — a first in the state’s industrial history.

Diversification beyond mining

The minister said Odisha’s industrial focus has expanded beyond mining-based industries to sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. “We have recently launched medical equipment and pharmaceutical parks. Investments are also flowing into specialised skills, green energy equipment, chemical and petrochemical sectors,” he added.

Support for MSMEs and Ancillary Industries

To encourage MSME-led entrepreneurship, Swain said the government has been organising MSME connect and vendor development programmes across the state. Such programmes were recently held in Paradip, Jajpur, Jharsuguda and Gopalpur. Large industries are also being invited to explore opportunities for setting up ancillary units in Odisha.

The government is engaging with industry bodies such as the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises to strengthen industrial growth.

Focus on Skill Development

To make youth skilled and self-reliant, the minister said ITIs and polytechnic colleges are being upgraded. He highlighted the role of the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar in enhancing youth employability and announced plans to establish two more centres in Sambalpur and Berhampur.

Praise for Sambad Group

Swain lauded the Sambad Group for organising “Brands of Odisha: Pride of India”, saying the platform brings entrepreneurs together and motivates them to contribute more towards Odisha’s and the nation’s development.