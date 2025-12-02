Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to strengthen public health safety, the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha has intensified its statewide drive against the illegal sale of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits, misuse of abortion pills, and unsafe self-medication practices.

State launches zero-tolerance crackdown on unsafe abortion practices

The Drugs Control Directorate has been instructed to adopt a zero-tolerance approach and strictly curb unregulated abortion-related activities.

Also Read: Odisha releases SOP for e-scholarship; beneficiaries to receive amount through DBT

Coordinated raids across districts

Assistant Controllers of Drugs, Drug Inspectors, police, and local law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination across all districts. Enforcement teams are conducting extensive raids focusing on:

Unauthorised sale of MTP kits

Absence of qualified pharmacists in drug stores

Non-maintenance of prescription records

Illegal stocking of abortion pills

These checks are being carried out under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules. The department has clearly directed authorities to prevent illegal activities by unscrupulous shop owners and agents.

Over 400 raids conducted; 234 violations detected

So far, more than 400 raids have been carried out across various districts, uncovering 234 violations. The inspection reports are being thoroughly examined, and show-cause notices are being issued accordingly.

55 shop owners have already received show-cause notices as a precursor to prosecution.

Two shops operating without proper licences and dealing in MTP kits have been seized, and prosecution proceedings have begun.

Strict action to continue against violators

Officials reiterated that stringent action will continue against distributors, wholesalers, and retailers flouting statutory provisions. In addition, strict surveillance is being maintained on habit-forming drugs, codeine-containing cough syrups, and spurious drug rackets as part of the broader enforcement initiative.