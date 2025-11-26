Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Drugs Control has launched a statewide crackdown on the illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits at pharmacies across Odisha.

Officials have conducted raids at more than 100 medical stores across the state, seizing MTP kits of various brands and issuing show-cause notices to several shop owners. In multiple cases, authorities have also recommended cancellation of licences.

According to reports, many pharmacies were found selling MTP kits without a doctor’s prescription. During inspections, some shopkeepers temporarily stopped the sale, only to resume it later. Following this pattern of repeated violations, the Drugs Controller on November 21 issued a formal order to begin a strict and continuous enforcement drive.

Raids have since been carried out in Bhubaneswar and other regions, targeting agents, wholesalers, and retail medical stores. Drug inspectors have been checking stocks and records to trace unauthorised distribution of the kits.

Repeated violations will face cancellation of licences

Sources in the Directorate said that pharmacies with repeated violations will face cancellation of licences. Under the ADC Circle 1 in Bhubaneswar alone, 11 wholesale and retail stores were inspected over the last three days, and seven of them received notices. Raids are underway in other circles as well.

Drugs Controller Mamina Pattnaik said that unrestricted access to MTP kits, especially without proper medical supervision, poses health risks for young users. She added that earlier, the department primarily conducted inspections, but now stricter measures will follow. After notices are issued, licences of non-compliant pharmacies will be revoked.

The Directorate continues to conduct special drives every month to monitor and regulate drug sales across the state.