Bhubaneswar: Days after a minor girl working as a domestic helper died by suicide in Bhubaneswar the case has taken a shocking twist with her mother filing a police complaint accusing the employer of sexual exploitation. While the house owner is absconding, Police have detained his wife for interrogation.
The mother of the deceased alleged in her complaint that their employer had impregnated her daughter, forced her to have an abortion and then subjected her to immense mental torture which compelled her to take her own life.
House owner exploited daughter sexually and drove her to suicide, claims mother
As per reports, both the mother-daughter duo was working for a couple in Sijiput area within Tamando police limits in the Odisha Capital for last two and half years. On November 17, the minor girl had hung herself from the railing after which a suicide case had been registered. However, her mother later approached the police and made shocking allegations, claiming that her daugher was compelled to end her life after being unable to bear the harrassment. She claimed that the house owner Anup was taking advantage of her daughter's naivety and engaging in sexual relation with her on the assurance of marriage. When she got pregnant, he along with his wife Bijayalaxmi made her terminate the pregnancy and then kept torturing her to instigate her to commit suicide and cover up their crime, she claimed.
The minor's mother also said that after the girl's death, the accused couple held her hostage and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
Police said the wife of the house owner, who is also accused of abetment to suicide, is being interrogated. The main accused is on the run and will be nabbed soon. Probe is underway.
