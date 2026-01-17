Coordinated police operation spans four districts

Keonjhar/Bhadrak: In a major crackdown on illegal cattle trading, Odisha Police on Friday carried out extensive, coordinated raids across Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts to dismantle an organised cattle smuggling syndicate.

Multi-agency teams conduct searches at 46 locations; cash and property seizures expected

Acting in the early hours, multiple teams from Keonjhar Police conducted raids at 46 locations, including Santarapur, Kaliahata, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Turumunga and Jamujodi under Harichandanpur in Keonjhar district. Simultaneous operations were also carried out in Bisoi, Karanjia, Jharpokhria, Tentoposhi, Chadheibhol, Kendrei and Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district, as well as Korei in Jajpur district and several areas of Bhadrak district.

Senior officers lead large-scale operation

The operation was led by two Additional Superintendents of Police and involved five Deputy Superintendents of Police, 25 Inspectors, and 36 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, supported by 18 platoons of armed force.

Police sources indicated that a substantial seizure of cash, vehicles and other properties is anticipated as the raids continue. Officials confirmed that the operation was still underway at the time of filing this report.

Cattle mafia Sheikh Rajan under scanner in Bhadrak

In a significant development, a joint team of Bhadrak and Keonjhar police raided the residence of alleged cattle mafia Sheikh Rajan alias Taujuddin (40) at Chandan Bazar in Bhadrak and reportedly seized Rs 70 lakh in cash.

Accused linked to organised cattle smuggling

The accused is suspected to be involved in organised criminal activities, including cattle theft, illegal transportation and trafficking of cattle from Odisha to West Bengal. He had reportedly been under scanner by Bhadrak Police for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

Raid Conducted on Court Warrant

Police said the search was conducted on the basis of a warrant issued by the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Keonjhar, on January 6. The raid was launched late on Friday night, with three platoons of force deployed to secure the area.

Further details are awaited as the operation progresses.