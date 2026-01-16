Bhubaneswar: A Forest Ranger was killed in a road mishap in Odisha’s Rayagada district today. The deceased has been identified as Chandan Gamang, the Ranger of Kalyansinghpur Forest Range under Rayagada Forest Division.

The mishap took place while the Forest Ranger was on his way to Rayagada from Kalyansinghpur in the evening. Gamang’s car crashed into a roadside tree near Srirampur under Kolanara block after he lost control over the vehicle, reports said.

Locals rescued a critically-injured Gamang and rushed him to the Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, they added.