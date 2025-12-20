Rayagada: An elderly woman died under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Kumudabali village under Ambadola police limits in Odisha’s Rayagada district. Her half-charred body was recovered from the house on Saturday.

Victim identified

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Tula Dangari. Police said she was living alone at her house and had no immediate family members.

Cause of death yet to be ascertained

Officials said it is not yet clear how the woman came into contact with fire or what led to her death.

Police launch investigation

On receiving information, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bissamcuttack and personnel from Ambadola Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said further inquiry is underway to establish whether the death was accidental, suicidal, or involved any foul play.