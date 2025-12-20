Sundargarh: Adding to a growing list of cases where online manipulation leads to exploitation and abuse, a 23 year-old young man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a Class 10 student in Kuanrmunda in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The boy, identified as Kuldeep Hansda of Kumjharia area, has been accused of taking advantage of the minor girl by first gaining her trust on social media and then subjecting her to sexual abuse. Though the incident took place several months back, it came to light after the teenager was found five months pregnant.

A growing threat behind the screens

As per reports, the girl complained of severe stomach pain on Thursday night. Troubled, her parents rushed her to Rourkela Government Hospital where to their shock and horror, doctors confirmed the pregnancy. When asked, the girl shared her ordeal. She claimed that she had met the boy in June on Facebook where the duo started conversing on a regular basis. They soon got close. A few days into their interaction, the accused asked her to meet at a place. When she arrived, he forcefully took her to a secluded spot in a jungle and raped her. He then warned her of dire consequence if she disclosed the matter to anyone, and then fled.

After getting to know about the incident, the girl's family reported the matter to police. Acting swiftly, cops then raided the accused boy's village and apprehended him on Friday. Confirming the arrest, Birmitrapur IIC Ramprasad Nag said the accused has been court forwarded and a case has been registered under POCSO Act. The minor survivor has been kept at Sakhi centre, he added.

