Higher Education Minister responds to varsity status demand for Shailabala Women’s College

Bhubaneswar: Amid growing demands to grant university status to Shailabala Women's Autonomous College, Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Sunday said that the state government plans to establish a university in every district in a phased manner.

Government not ignoring demand: Minister

Reacting to allegations by students over alleged “negligence” towards Shailabala Women’s College in the Odisha Budget 2026–27, the Minister said the government remains concerned about the long-standing demand and has not overlooked it.

30 universities in 30 districts

“As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, there will be 30 universities across all 30 districts of Odisha, implemented in phases. In this year’s budget, priority has been given to districts that currently do not have a university,” Suryabanshi said.

Focus on inclusive educational development

“Ignoring institutions after upgrading a college into a university is not our motto, unlike the previous government. Our focus is on inclusive and balanced development of educational institutions,” the Minister added.

Statement follows student protest

The Minister’s remarks came in the wake of protests by Shailabala Women’s College students after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to set up universities in four districts -- Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda -- in the current phase.