Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented the annual State Budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, outlining major investments in rural infrastructure, women empowerment, nutrition, and education.

Rural Development Gets Major Boost

The Budget proposes ₹44,309 crore for rural development projects and programmes.

₹3,491 crore for Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana

₹2,050 crore for Setu Bandhan Yojana

₹1,000 crore under Mission PoWaR to connect roadless habitations

₹750 crore for PMGSY and ₹150 crore for PM-JANMAN

₹2,200 crore for maintenance of rural roads

Additionally, ₹357 crore has been earmarked under Biju Gram Jyoti Yojana to strengthen village infrastructure and power supply.

Water Supply & Sanitation Focus

₹1,495 crore under Basudha Yojana

₹7,000 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission

₹8,000 crore for a new scheme — State Support for Rural Piped Water Supply Projects

₹366 crore to strengthen rural sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)

Livelihoods, Tribal Welfare & Employment

₹2,000 crore for Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha Yojana

₹5,575 crore for VB G-RAM G Yojana

₹1,500 crore for completion of pending works under MGNREGS

₹400 crore to curb distress migration in 30 blocks across nine districts

Mukhya Mantri Janajati Jibika Mission (MMJJM) 2.0 to be implemented with ₹150 crore

₹326 crore for Dharati Aba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA)

Women-Centric Schemes Get Record Allocation

₹10,145 crore for Subhadra Yojana, benefiting over one crore women

₹1,333 crore for SHGs under National Rural Livelihood Mission

Mission Shakti allocation increased to ₹2,804 crore

₹18,957 crore earmarked for gender equality programmes

₹12 crore for Mukhya Mantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana

Nutrition, Anganwadi & Child Welfare

New scheme Samruddha Anganwadi Yojana launched; New centres to be built at ₹15 lakh (without crèche) and ₹20 lakh (with crèche). ₹635 crore allocated

New scheme Samanwita Batchhalya Sadan; 23 centres across 23 district headquarters. ₹62 crore allocation

₹552 crore for Mukhya Mantri Sampurna Pusti Yojana

Education: Scholarships, Schools & Student Support

₹1,131 crore for education policy initiatives

Includes ₹32 crore for free uniforms for Sishu Vatika students

New schemes announced: Free textbooks for Class 9 & 10 students; Free uniforms for Class 1–8 under Gangadhar Meher Sikhya Manak Brudhhi Yojana; Free uniforms for Class 9–10 under Mukhya Mantri Chhatra Paridhan Yojana

₹1,010 crore for model primary schools at Gram Panchayat level under Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Vidyalaya Programme

₹2,095 crore for scholarships to ST, SC, OBC and EBC students under Mukhya Mantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana and central schemes

Mid-Day Meal & Student Nutrition