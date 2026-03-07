Keonjhar: A 46-year-old farmer died after falling from a tractor near Dhenka Chhak under Soso police limits in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday afternoon.

Accident occurs while transporting paddy

The deceased has been identified as Ramjan Mahanta, a resident of Bhalughar village. According to reports, he was transporting paddy to a rice mill in the Hatadihi area using a tractor.

Four people, including the driver, were travelling on the tractor when the incident occurred near Dhenka Chhak.

Tractor ran over victim

Sources said Ramjan suddenly fell from the moving tractor. After he fell onto the road, the tractor reportedly ran over him, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

Following the accident, the other people travelling on the tractor reportedly fled the scene with the vehicle out of fear.

Police launch investigation

After receiving information about the incident, police from Soso police station reached the spot and began an investigation. The body was later sent to Anandpur Sub Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police later seized the tractor from the Puruna Pani area.

Family alleges Mandi directed farmer to Mill

Family members of the deceased said Ramjan had initially taken the paddy to the Gayalmunda mandi. However, mandi authorities allegedly told him that no vehicle had arrived from the mill and advised him to take the paddy directly to the mill.

While transporting the paddy to the mill, the accident occurred, the family claimed.

Meanwhile, Ramjan’s relatives reached the accident site after being informed of the incident. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.