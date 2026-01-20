Sundargarh: A toddler lost his life in a tragic road accident after being run over by a tractor near a temple in Sundargarh town on Tuesday.

According to reports, Sanjit Sinha of the Sunaripada locality was travelling on a scooter with his 2.4-year-old son, Subham. The incident occurred in front of a private transport office near the Panchamukhi Hanuman Temple, under the jurisdiction of Sundargarh Town police station.

Child fell onto road after collision

Police said the toddler fell off the scooter following a collision with a motorcycle. Moments later, a tractor engaged in Sundargarh Municipality cleaning work, which was coming from behind, ran over the child.

The critically injured toddler was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Tractor driver allegedly drunk; vehicle uninsured

Sources said the tractor was hired by a contractor for municipal cleaning operations. The driver was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and the tractor reportedly did not have valid insurance.