Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out this afternoon at Bhubaneswar’s largest marketplace, Unit-1 Haat, destroying around 40 shops and causing property loss worth lakhs of rupees.

According to the Fire Services Department, the blaze reportedly started around 2:40 PM in one of the grocery shops and quickly spread to nearby stores due to the presence of inflammable materials. Dense smoke and intense flames engulfed a major portion of the market, triggering panic among traders and customers.

Fire Fighting

On receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and began operations on a war footing. Over 140 firefighters and 15 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze. They battled the flames for nearly half an hour before bringing the situation under control.

Ramesh Majhi, a senior Fire Department official, said that the alert was received at 2:40 PM, and within just three minutes, the first firefighting team reached the site. “Due to the presence of highly combustible items, the fire spread rapidly. Our immediate priority was to douse the flames and prevent it from spreading further,” he added.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials said the investigation into the source of the blaze will begin after the site is completely cooled and secured.

Traders at the market expressed deep anguish over the massive loss of goods and infrastructure, many of which were completely reduced to ashes. No casualties have been reported so far.

Authorities are yet to estimate the total extent of the damage.

The Unit-I market, one of Bhubaneswar’s most crowded commercial hubs, witnesses thousands of visitors every day.

