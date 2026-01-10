Bhubaneswar: An Ama Bus was completely gutted in a fire near Kalinga Studio Square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning. All passengers onboard escaped safely, officials said.

According to reports, the bus was operating on the SUM Hospital–Bhubaneswar Railway Station route when passengers noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle around 6.40 am near Kalinga Studio Chhak.

Also Read: 'Ama Bus' accident in Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM stresses driver training, strict checks begin

Passengers evacuate just in time

Sensing danger, the passengers immediately alighted from the bus. Within seconds, the vehicle was engulfed in flames, triggering panic in the area.

Fire services control blaze

On receiving information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Cause yet to be ascertained

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation.

Safety concerns resurface

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety standards and maintenance of public transport buses operating in the Odisha capital.