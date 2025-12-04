Bhubaneswar: The state capital, which recently secured ninth place in the national Swachh Survekshan rankings and fourth place in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan, is facing rising criticism over deteriorating cleanliness and increasing air pollution due to the burning of garbage.

According to allegations by locals, door-to-door waste collection by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has become irregular in several wards, forcing residents to dump waste on roadsides. The daily collection vehicles are reportedly not reaching households on time, despite BMC providing 435 vehicles and bearing the expenses of drivers and helpers appointed by three private agencies.

Garbage burning on roadside

While the agencies are responsible for manpower deployment and timely waste collection, many are allegedly failing to meet the schedule. Street cleaning has also suffered. In several areas, sanitation workers are accused of piling up collected garbage on the roadside and setting it on fire to hide inefficiency. Residents say this practice has contributed to the recent spike in air pollution levels across the city.

Burning mixed waste such as cloth pieces, thermocol, plastic bottles and other toxic materials releases harmful fumes. Commuters allege that major roads, including the AIIMS stretch, Palasuni to Lingipur route and Sailashree Vihar, have been engulfed in smoke.

No visible action by BMC

Though burning waste in public places is strictly prohibited and punishable under BMC rules, locals allege that the civic body has taken no visible action against defaulting agencies.

Residents say if immediate steps are not taken to curb waste burning and restore efficient waste collection, Bhubaneswar could face air quality conditions similar to those in Delhi.