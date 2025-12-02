Bhubaneswar: Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia informed the Assembly today that as many as 16 spots in rivers across the state have been identified as polluted ones.

According to the minister, who was replying to a question in the House, polluted stretches have been reported at Kathajodi in Cuttack, Daya river and Gangua nullah in Bhubaneswar, Kushabhadra near Bhingarpur in Gop, and parts of the Brahmani river and Guradi nullah in Rourkela.

He said most of these rivers are getting contaminated because of urban wastewater and excessive usage of river water.

Efforts by the government to curb pollution

The state government has initiated several measures to curb water pollution in these stretches. Urban local bodies have been instructed to prevent the discharge of waste into rivers. District administrations, Urban Development Department, the Public health Engineering Organisation and the Water Supply and Sanitation authorities have been asked to take coordinated action, the minister said.

Steps are being taken to enhance river flow, develop riverfronts and construct toilets to stop open defecation near riverbanks, he added