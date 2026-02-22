Jagatsinghpur: A girl student was found hanging inside a rented house in the Charchika Bazaar area under Jagatsinghpur police limits in Jagatsinghpur district on Saturday, triggering shock in the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Rajalaxmi Soren, a resident of Ramtara village under Erasama police limits. She was pursuing Plus-3 third-year studies.

According to reports, Rajalaxmi was staying with her brother, Satyajit Soren, an employee at the Treasury office, in a rented accommodation at Charchika Bazaar.

Incident details

On Friday, Satyajit had gone to Rahama for official work and returned the next morning. After briefly visiting the house, he left again for office duties and came back in the afternoon. When repeated knocks went unanswered, he broke open the door and found his sister hanging from the ceiling fan with a gamchha in the study room.

The bereaved brother immediately informed the police and family members. Acting on the information, police reached the spot and, with the assistance of a scientific team, conducted a thorough examination of the house. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

After completion of the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family for last rites. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.