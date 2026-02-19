Bhubaneswar:Gold mines have been discovered in three districts of Odisha—Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj—Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena informed the Odisha Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question raised by Baramba MLA (Independent) Bijaya Kumar Dalabehera, the minister said confirmed gold deposits have been found in the Adas–Rampalli area of Deogarh district, the Gopur–Jaladihi belt of Keonjhar district, and the Madansahi–Kanjia area in Mayurbhanj district. Detailed exploration work is currently underway in these locations.

Initial exploration points to wider gold potential

The minister further stated that preliminary exploration carried out by the Odisha Mining Corporation has identified several additional locations across the state with potential gold reserves.

These sites have been identified at different stages of exploration and indicate the possibility of wider gold mineralisation beyond the three districts where confirmed discoveries have already been made.

Nine districts identified for potential gold deposits

According to the minister, areas with suspected gold potential have been identified in nine districts—Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur and Deogarh.

In Keonjhar district, the potential sites include Gajipur, Saleikena and Dimirimunda. Mayurbhanj district accounts for several locations such as Jashipur, Suriagoda, Ruansi, Idelkucha, Marudihi, Suleipat and the Badampahar (Badam Hills) region. Sundargarh district includes Digajharan, Malidihi, Ghoghar and Giringkela.

Other identified areas include Rangapani, Garia and Dasmantpur in Koraput; Sunapadar, Kiyanga and Govindapali in Malkangiri; Mankadachua, Tikir and Samakoi in Angul; Kudagaon, Janhapank and Ramagarh in Boudh; Kendukhunti and Kuntarabahal in Sambalpur; and Sunakeni, Niktimal and Gailo in Deogarh district.

Exploration to continue

The minister said further geological and mineral exploration activities will continue to assess the commercial viability of these deposits, which could significantly strengthen Odisha’s mineral resource base if confirmed.