Dhenkanal: A cattle-laden truck rammed into an 11 KV electric pole near Siminai College Chhak on NH-55 in Dhenkanal district early Sunday morning. The incident occurred while the vehicle was reportedly fleeing from police pursuit.

Truck believed to be heading to Kolkata

According to reports, the 10-wheel truck was transporting cattle to Kolkata, believed to be originating either from Khordha or Nayagarh. The vehicle had earlier evaded Baramba police and sped through Maniabandh, Tigiria, and Sankarpur before reaching Dhenkanal.

Police pursuit and local intervention

The truck was being chased by Baramba and Athagarh police teams, while an SUV was allegedly escorting it from the front. As the vehicle attempted to head toward Kamakhyanagar, locals intercepted it at Dhenkanal, forcing the driver to abandon the truck.

Driver flees; 20 cattle rescued by Gau Sevak Sangh

Without delay, the driver jumped off the moving truck and fled the scene. The vehicle moving in reverse hit an 11 kv electric pole structure. Personnel from the Jharagadia Police Outpost, along with members of the Siminai Gau Sevak Sangh, rescued 20 cattle and moved them to a Goshala in Gobindpur for care and protection.