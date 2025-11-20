Bhadrak: In a fresh case of alleged illegal cattle trafficking in Odisha, at least 12 cattle were killed after a pickup van overturned near Geltua under the Bhadrak Rural Police limits on Thursday.

Cow vigilantes chase vehicle before mishap

According to reports, the pickup van was illegally transporting 17 cattle from Agarpada to Bhadrak late on Friday night. Acting on a tip-off, cow vigilantes began chasing the vehicle. In an attempt to escape at high speed, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the van to overturn.

A cattle-laden pickup van set on fire by cow vigilantes in Bhadrak district Photograph: (Sambad)

Vehicle set on fire after accident

While 12 cattle died on the spot, the driver and his helper fled the scene immediately after the mishap. The pursuers later set the overturned vehicle on fire.

Tension in locality

Upon receiving information, Bhadrak Rural Police reached the location. Tension gripped the area following the death of a dozen cattle and the subsequent arson incident. Police have launched an investigation into the trafficking attempt and the events leading up to the accident.