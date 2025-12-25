Komana: Two youths lost their lives while two others sustained injuries after their motorcycle reportedly plunged into a waterbody in the Komana area of Odisha’s Nuapada district during the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Shobharam Hans of Babeghati village and Harichandra Patel of Hatisara village. The injured—Ranjit Hans and Bhagabat Majhi, both from Babeghati village—are undergoing treatment. All four youths were aged between 18 and 20 years.

Also Read: Amid outrage over rape and murder case, youth pushes woman into river in Odisha's Chandbali

Accident occurs while returning from Dhanu Jatra

According to reports, the youths were returning home on a motorcycle after witnessing the Dhanu Jatra at Tarabod village under Komana police limits. While heading towards Hatisara village to drop Harichandra Patel, the motorcycle reportedly lost control near the Hatisara–Tarabod bridge and fell into a nearby waterbody.

Ranjit Hans and Bhagabat Majhi managed to swim to safety, while Shobharam Hans and Harichandra Patel drowned.

Also Read: Odisha comedian Gulua posts video citing threat to his life, seeks help from administration

Upon receiving information, Komana police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured youths to Komana Community health Centre (CHC). With the assistance of fire services personnel, the police later recovered the bodies of the two deceased from the waterbody and sent them for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at Komana Police Station based on complaints lodged by the victims’ families, said Komana Police IIC Rashmita Pradhan.