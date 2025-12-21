Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under severe cold wave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog in several districts over the next two days.

Fog likely in multiple districts

According to the IMD, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during the early morning hours of December 22 and 23 in isolated pockets of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Deogarh, Koraput, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts.

No change in night temperatures

The weather office has stated that there will be no significant change in minimum (night) temperatures across Odisha over the next seven days, indicating the persistence of cold conditions.

Temperatures dip below 10°C at 11 places

With the onset of peak winter, cold wave conditions have gripped the state, with minimum temperatures dropping below 10°C at 11 locations in the past 24 hours. These include:

G. Udayagiri: 5.6°C

Similiguda: 6.7°C

Phulbani: 7°C

Daringibadi: 7°C

Koraput: 7.6°C

Nabarangpur: 9°C

Chipilima: 9°C

Bhawanipatna: 9.4°C

Boudh: 9.4°C

Angul: 9.6°C

Jharsuguda: 9.6°C

G. Udayagiri coldest; Phulbani among the chilliest

While Phulbani recorded one of the lowest temperatures at 7°C, G. Udayagiri emerged as the coldest location in the state with a minimum temperature of 5.6°C, making it the coldest hill station in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack see mild chill

The night temperatures in the state capital Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack were recorded at 15.1°C and 12.6°C, respectively, on Saturday night.