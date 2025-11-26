Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperature is very likely to fall by 2-3 Degree Celsius in Odisha during the next two days, predicted the IMD today.

However, the minimum temperature or night temperature may rise gradually by 2-3 Degree C over the districts of Odisha during the subsequent five days, said the IMD regional centre here.

As per the IMD prediction, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till December 3.

Shallow to moderate fog may occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sundargarh on November 27, it added.

15 places in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 15 Degree Celsius on Wednesday

Altogether 15 towns in Odisha recorded the minimum temperature below 15 Degree C on Wednesday. These places are Cuttack, Angul, Baripada, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Phulabani, Daringbadi, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur and Rourkela.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 10 Degree C in the state, followed by Rourkela (10.1 Degree C) and Jharsuguda (10.4 Degree C), said the IMD.

The minimum temperature was 16 Degree C in Bhubaneswar and 14.6 in Cuttack.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bhubaneswar are very likely to be around 29 Degree C and 15 Degree C respectively during the next 24 hours, it added.