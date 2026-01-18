Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperature is likely to rise by 2-4 Degree Celsius across Odisha during the next three/four days, said the IMD on Sunday.

As per the prediction, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state till January 25. Some districts of the state including Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara may witness shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours till January 21.

“Cold wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of Angul and Jharsuguda during the last 24 hours. The cold wave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of the two districts on January 19,” said the IMD.

During the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 32 Degree C was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and the lowest minimum temperature of 5.8 Degree C was recorded at Phulbani in Kandhamal district, added the IMD.