Bhubaneswar: Hotel Mayfair in the Odisha capital here is making all arrangements to host the players of India and South Africa visiting the state for a T20 International match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9.

The authorities of the hotel have drawn up a special plan to provide a pleasant staying to the players. Artistes will perform traditional dances to welcome the players.

Altogether 120 rooms in the hotel have been kept ready for the players and officials of the two teams.

Hotel likely to serve some authentic Odia cuisines to the players

The hotel is likely to serve special dishes, including some authentic Odia cuisines, to the players after consulting the managers of the two teams.

The players are likely to be served traditional cakes and sweets among other dishes in the breakfast. Seafood, millet items, dry fruits, steamed dishes and barbecue recipes are likely to be on the menu for lunch and dinner.

The Commissionerate Police, meanwhile, announced a three-tier security arrangement at Barabati Stadium for the T20 match.

Spectators can reach the stadium three to four hours ahead of the match. The Commissionerate Police will issue a detailed advisory for the spectators, said Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania after inspecting the stadium today.