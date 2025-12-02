

Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward public safety, the Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra informed the Assembly on Tuesday that all unsafe buildings in Cuttack city will be demolished.

Committee Formed to identify risk structures under CMC jurisdiction

Responding to a written question in the House, the Minister said that a special committee has been constituted to identify unsafe buildings within the jurisdiction of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). The committee members are currently conducting surveys across all CMC wards to assess structural safety.

Action after notice to owners

Mahapatra added that once the survey is completed, necessary action will be taken as per law. Buildings identified as unsafe will first receive notices, followed by demolition if required to ensure public safety.

