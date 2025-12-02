Rourkela: The Rourkela Bureau of Kanak News was inaugurated on Monday as speakers at the event said that achieving the state’s vision of a developed Odisha by 2036 will require balanced growth across all regions, including Rourkela. The views were expressed during 'The Voice of Rourkela' programme held on the occasion of the inauguration.

Western Range DIG Brijesh Kumar Rai, who inaugurated the bureau, said the region has long contributed to Odisha’s industrial, cultural and social growth. He noted that the new bureau will help highlight the aspirations, issues and achievements of the people of Rourkela more effectively.

Ray added that responsible journalism strengthens public trust and transparency, and praised Kanak News for its efforts to provide accurate and balanced reporting. Programmes like this, he said, bring together representatives of government, industry and civil society to reflect on the region’s progress and potential.

Developed Rourkela is essential part of developed Odisha: Tanaya Patnaik

Tanaya Patnaik, Editor of Sambad and Kanak News, said the media group has always led with several firsts since its establishment in 1984, including the first regional edition, colour pages, a dedicated sports page and a radio station.

She said the new bureau will help take Rourkela’s voice to the entire state. Sambad’s pages will be increased to give more space to local stories, while the organisation has already strengthened its infrastructure and facilities to support the initiative.

"We will be the voice of Rourkela. A developed Rourkela is an essential part of a developed Odisha," said Patnaik.

Welcome address by Bhabani Sankar Tripathy

Delivering the welcome address at the event, Bhabani Sankar Tripathy, News Editor of Sambad and Kanak News, pointed out that despite contributing a major share of revenue to the state, the region continues to face several long-standing issues.

Tripathy questioned why undernutrition still exists in the area that generates high revenue and why regions rich in mining resources continue to remain poor. He said the time has come to seek clear answers to these questions.

He said that Sambad and Kanak News will act as the people’s voice and fight for their concerns.