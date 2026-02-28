Kendrapara: Days after a farmer allegedly died after being harassed by rice miller over paddy procurement in Odisha's Kendrapara district, his widow has appealed the administration for justice.
As per reports, Trilochan Nayak, a resident of Junagadi village under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district had allegedly been under severe distress after facing harassment while trying to sell his paddy. His wife, Bharati Nayak has accused a local miller and the secretary of the Dangamal Cooperative Society of subjecting her husband to mental harassment, which she claims led to his death. She has now submitted a written complaint to the Rajnagar Tehsildar in this regard.
Following the complaint, the Tehsildar visited the bereaved family. During the visit, an emotional Bharati Nayak reportedly held the official’s feet, demanding strict action against those she believes were responsible for her husband’s plight.
Acting on the direction of the District Collector, a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the matter. Officials stated that the inquiry will be conducted based on receipts issued by the miller, and CCTV footage related to the procurement process will also be examined.
According to family members, Trilochan had received a message on January 16 to sell his paddy at the mandi. However, he reportedly ran from pillar to post for nearly 40 days, repeatedly visiting the cooperative society to complete the process. Instead of procuring the crop at the mandi, he was asked to take his paddy to a rice mill. Trilochan transported his produce to the rice mill, where he allegedly had to wait for three days without proper food or water to get it unloaded.
Miller's harassment added to debt distress: Kin
Also read: Farmer dies after being harassed by rice miller over paddy procurement in Odisha's Kendrapara