Kendrapara: In a chilling case that has sent shockwaves across the State, a Class 7 student of a private school was allegedly gang-raped by her teachers for two years in Rajkanika block of Odisha's Kendrapara district. The incident came to light after the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother last month. Police have detained five staff members including a female teacher after the girl's father filed a formal complaint.

As per the allegations, the girl, then a student of Class 5, was subjected to prolonged sexual exploitation by four of her teachers who took turns to rape her repeatedly over a period of two years. The accused also resorted to threat and intimidation to silence her.

The horrific details surfaced after the minor victim confided in her mother last month. While the latter went and confronted the accused in school the following day, the victim’s father, who works outside the state, returned to Odisha and filed a formal police complaint on February 18.

CWC and Local Police Intervene

He also approached the Child Welfare Committee for assistance after which the CWC members visited the school to probe the allegations. The family claimed that the accused used their positions of authority to silence the girl, allegedly threatening both her and her brother, who is a student at the same institution.

Following the CWC’s intervention, police and committee staff arrived at the school the following day.

Five individuals including four male teachers and one female staff member have been taken into custody. The female teacher is reportedly being questioned regarding her knowledge of the crimes or potential complicity in failing to report the abuse, official sources informed. Further investigation is underway.

