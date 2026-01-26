Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has issued a set of 14 guidelines for Jatra (opera) troupes performing at the ongoing Khandagiri Mela 2026 in the Odisha capital here.

The annual fair commenced on January 25 and it is scheduled to continue till February 7. However, the opera troupes will start their shows at the fair on January 27 (Tuesday).

As part of the guidelines, the opera troupes have been asked to desist from performing obscene dances and portraying objectionable contents.

The cops asked the Jatra troupes not to depict anything demeaning any religion, caste and community. Similarly, they will not promote violence against animals.

Police ask troupes not to violate sound pollution norms

The cops asked the opera troupes as well as the organisers to deploy adequate number of volunteers to manage the audience. The organisers have been asked not to put up more seats than the prescribed limit.

There should be at least six entry-cum-exit points at the Jatra venue to deal with any emergency situation. The vehicles of the opera troupes as well the visitors should be parked at the designated places near the fair ground, said the police in their guidelines.

Besides, the opera troupes have been told to arrange adequate number of fire extinguishers near the stage.

Moreover, the organisers have been asked not to allow any vending stalls at the venue. Besides, the cops put restrictions on the use of liquor and other intoxicants during the opera show.

As per the guidelines, the opera troupes will not violate the sound pollution norms during their shows.