Koraput: Outrage gripped Badashankha village in Odisha’s Koraput district as villagers spent the night protesting in the forest after a woman was electrocuted by a low-hanging 33 kV power line. The locals continued the agitation all night, demanding compensation for the aggrieved family.

The deceased woman was identified as Saraswati Prepeka, a resident of Badashankha village under Laxmipur block of the district.

As per reports, Saraswati had gone into the forest on Wednesday, in search of her buffalo when she accidentally came into contact with a 33 kV electricity line and was electrocuted on the spot. When she did not return for several hours, family members launched an extensive search and recovered her body later in the night. The discovery triggered anger and grief among villagers, who alleged gross negligence on the part of the electricity department.

Villagers blame power department for sagging high-voltage line

According to local residents, the high-voltage line was dangerously sagging at a height of barely four feet above the ground, posing a serious threat to people and livestock moving through the forest. They claimed repeated complaints had been made earlier, but no corrective action was taken.

Holding the electricity department responsible for the tragic death, villagers demanded immediate compensation for the bereaved family, proper safety measures, and the relocation or repair of the low-hanging power line to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Until filing of this report, officials from the local administration and the electricity department were yet to issue a detailed response.

