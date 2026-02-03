Sundargarh: A 25-year-old labourer was killed in a tragic accident after reportedly being crushed under the wheels of a goods train at a cement factory in Rajgangpur area of Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Chandra Minz, a resident of Bhikapada village under Kutunia Gram Panchayat in Rajgangpur. He was employed as a labourer at the Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited cement unit in Rajgangpur.

Accident details

According to reports, the incident occurred when Minz was standing near a stopper at the last point of the railway track inside the factory premises. He was allegedly crushed under the wheels of a goods train, leading to his death on the spot.

Company yet to issue statement

As of now, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited has not released any official statement regarding the incident or the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Tension at factory premises

The incident triggered tension at the factory after family members of the deceased labourer arrived at the site, demanding answers and accountability. Further details are awaited.