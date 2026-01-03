Bhubaneswar: The Excise sleuths have arrested a Law student on charges of peddling brown sugar in the Odisha capital here.

Officials of the Excise Department seized 265 grams of brown sugar from the possession of accused Debiprasad Das. The market value of the seized drug is stated to be around Rs 27 lakh.

Accused Das, the son of a well-known contractor, is studying Law in a city-based college. He had been earlier booked in a murder case under Airfield police limit in the capital city.

As per reports, Das was peddling brown sugar through his two aides Sukant Nayak and Santosh Nayak.

The trio was reportedly supplying brown sugar to college students by contacting them through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.