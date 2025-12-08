Malkangiri: Odisha's Malkangiri district witnessed a large-scale arson on Sunday as enraged locals torched more than 50 houses in MV-26 under Mariwada panchayat, days after the murder of a 55-year-old woman came to light.

According to police, hundreds of villagers armed with axes, bows and arrows marched into the settlement on Sunday afternoon. They moved from house to house, setting vehicles and household items ablaze.

Senior officials, including Malkangiri Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinod Patil, rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. Police teams and Border Security Force personnel have been deployed to bring the area under control.

Unrest broke out after recovery of the headless body

The unrest broke out after the headless body of Lake Podiami, a resident of Rakhelguda under Korukonda police limits, was found in the Poteru river on Thursday. The head has not yet been recovered.

Police on Sunday arrested Subharanjan Mondal (45) of MV-26 for his alleged involvement in the killing.

The woman had gone missing

Podiami had gone missing on Wednesday, following which her son, Ravi Podiami, lodged a complaint at the Korukonda police station. Search began soon after, and her body was identified on Thursday based on her clothing when locals near Balighat spotted it in the river.

Rescue teams, including fire services personnel, continue efforts to trace the missing head.

Investigators suspect the murder may be linked to a land dispute, though further investigation is underway.