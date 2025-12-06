Bhubaneswar: A woman in Odisha’s Malkangiri district was allegedly killed by her 20-year-old son for her habit of consuming liquor.

The incident took place at Badaguda village under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri today.

The deceased has been identified as Dane Bhoomia of the village. Dane used to return home in an inebriated state and quarrel with her son Matisingh Bhoomia.

Today also, Dane picked an argument with her son over some issues in a drunken state.

Enraged over Dane’s behaviour, he son attacked her with a bamboo stick. He allegedly killed Dane by beating her with the stick.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and detained the accused for questioning before launching a probe into the incident.