Dhenkanal: Rituals at the renowned Kapilash Temple in Dhenkanal district were delayed on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Sunday after temple servitors staged a protest alleging police excess.

Servitors block rituals in early hours

The protest began early in the morning soon after the temple opened for devotees. According to reports, police stopped the servitors on Barabanka Road while they were proceeding from Deogaon Jagannath Temple to Kapilash Temple with black gram paste and ornaments meant for special Maha Shivaratri rituals.

Devotees express displeasure

Angered by the police action, the servitors demonstrated inside the temple complex, disrupting both daily and special rituals of Lord Shiva. As a result, no morning offering could be made on the sacred day, leading to visible displeasure among thousands of devotees who had gathered for darshan.

Administration intervenes, rituals resume

The rituals resumed later in the day following the intervention of the district administration, which persuaded the protesting servitors to withdraw their agitation. The administration assured them that their grievances would be addressed through discussions.

“The matter will be discussed with the servitors on February 20 so that rituals are not disrupted on other occasions,” a district official said. However, a servitor warned that if their demands are not met by the deadline, rituals at the temple could be suspended indefinitely.

Sub-Collector Bibudha Garanaik said, “We have discussed with the servitors and requested them to continue the rituals as per schedule. We will meet them again on February 20 to redress their grievances.”

About Kapilash Temple

Kapilash Temple, also known as Chandrashekhar Mahadev Temple, is located in the northeastern part of Dhenkanal town in Odisha, about 85 km from Bhubaneswar. Situated at an altitude of around 2,150 feet, Kapilash is revered as the “Kailash of Odisha.” Nearly 2,000 steps lead to the main shrine, along with a serpentine motorable road. Thousands of devotees from across the state visit the temple, especially on Maha Shivaratri, for prayers and darshan.