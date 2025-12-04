Bhubaneswar:The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments is set to meet again on December 5, continuing the efforts of both neighbouring states to reach an amicable resolution to the long-standing Mahanadi water dispute.

Speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday informed the Odisha Assembly that Chief Minister Majhi had held informal talks with his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Vishnu Deo Sai, regarding the issue.

He added that the matter was later taken up at the Eastern Zonal Council Conference, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where the two Chief Ministers continued their discussions.

He noted that the Central government has taken the matter seriously.

Mahaling further said that a Chief Secretary (CS)-level meeting was held in Delhi on August 30 this year, during which the Chief Secretaries of Odisha and Chhattisgarh held detailed discussions to resolve the long-pending issue.

The minister told the House that following the CS-level meeting in Delhi, six meetings of the JTC have already been held, reviewing technical details, water-flow data, and related aspects.

Similarly, the Chief Secretaries of both states met again on November 10 this year to continue the process. In addition to the JTC discussions, the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal is scheduled to hold its next hearing on December 20.

The Odisha government formally informed the Assembly of this date, adding that the inputs generated from the technical committee meetings will contribute to the tribunal's ongoing proceedings.

Meanwhile, in a written reply on Thursday, the Chief Minister told the Odisha Assembly that for the past one and a half years, the state government has been making every effort -- both judicial and through dialogue -- to resolve the Mahanadi water-sharing dispute, as the river is considered the lifeline of Odisha.

He assured the House that Odisha will soon secure its rightful share.

