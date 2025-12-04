Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward shaping India's long-term energy roadmap, the Odisha government is all set to host the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) 2025 in Puri from December 5 to 7, bringing together global and national leaders at a scale unprecedented for a state-led initiative.

Designed along the lines of the annual global Conference of Parties (COP) Summit, the summit aims to serve as India's premier high-level platform for shaping the nation's long-term energy strategy.

It will bring together representatives from the Union government, about 15 Indian states, and more than 30 national and international energy experts.

The theme for GELS 2025 is "Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation", reflecting India's priorities for its energy future.

Explaining the core pillars of the summit, the official statement said that "Sufficiency" relates to ensuring adequate and affordable power for all citizens and industries; "Balance" focuses on harmonising ecological and environmental needs with economic activities; and "Innovation" encompasses technological breakthroughs, financial instruments, and policy reforms.

A key strength of the GELS platform, the government noted, is its role in enabling states to exchange learnings from power-sector reforms while openly discussing challenges.

Sessions will also allow energy leaders to engage with experts on pressing and futuristic topics, including power trading, energy storage, nuclear power, data sharing, grid security, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Odisha govt held the curtain raiser programme in Bhubaneswar

Speaking at a curtain raiser programme held here on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo affirmed Odisha's ambition to position itself at the forefront of national energy transformation.

Calling GELS 2025 "a COP for India's energy sector", he said the summit will help states adopt innovation-driven models and reinforce both cooperative and competitive federalism.

"Odisha is proud to host a summit that brings leading voices together to support India's journey toward secure, sustainable, and future-ready energy systems," he remarked.

The summit will host a distinguished lineup of global and national leaders, bringing unparalleled depth and diversity to discussions on the future of energy.

It will also include representation from the Union Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy, alongside multiple state governments.

GELS 2025 will be formally inaugurated on December 6 by the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

(IANS)