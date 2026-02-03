Koraput: Cracking down hard on illegal drug cultivation in Odisha, the Excise Department and Koraput Police under Operation Green Clean have destroyed large scale cannabis plantations worth crores in the district.

In a major joint operation, the team conducted a raid in Boipariguda area and destroyed cannabis plants worth over ₹4.5 crore, cultivated across 38 acres of forest land. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Koraput Excise Superintendent Arun Padhi and Boipariguda OIC Dambaru Dhar Batria. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team launched a coordinated drive and uprooted large-scale cannabis plantations hidden deep inside forest areas.

Joint excise and police raid wipes out illegal ganja cultivation

Illegal cannabis cultivation was detected in the forested regions surrounding Katraguda and Bhatiguda villages underG. Majhiguda panchayat of Boipariguda police limits. After being destroyed, the seized cannabis plants were set on fire on the spot to prevent further misuse.

Officials said that the remote and difficult terrain of Boipariguda block, coupled with its history of Maoist influence, had made the region vulnerable to illegal cannabis farming. However, with sustained enforcement actions like Operation Green Clean, authorities aim to completely eradicate such unlawful activities.

The district administration has reiterated its commitment to continue similar drives in the coming days and warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in illegal drug cultivation or trafficking.

