Bhubaneswar: Ataranga village in Asika block of Odisha's Ganjam district is reeling under shock after a man collapsed and died on Thursday while observing the tenth-day ritual of his deceased father.

As per reports, Uday Gouda, a resident of Ataranga, passed away on November 11. On Thursday, his son Rajendra Gouda was carrying out the traditional tenth-day rites when he suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to Aska Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Pall of gloom descends on the locality

The return of Rajendra’s body to the village triggered overwhelming grief, as neighbours and relatives struggled to accept the shocking incident. With both father and son gone within days, the family now stands without any support.

Locals have appealed to the administration to provide urgent assistance to help the bereaved household cope with the crisis.