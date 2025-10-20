Berhampur: In a tragic mishap, a youth lost his life in a firecracker explosion on Diwali eve in Khallikote in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday night. He was identified as Pintu Polei of Kaithada village in Khallikote. Pintu was rushed in a critical state to the nearest hospital but succumbed during treatment.

As per reports, Pintu was illegally making firecrackers on the terrace of his house to earn some extra income during the festivities.

He was handling the components in a haste when the crackers exploded. The explosion was so severe that Pintu's limbs were blown off. The asbestos roof collapsed with debris falling at a distance. Several items in the house were also gutted. Sources said Pintu's family was residing in the first floor when the explosion took place.

Hearing the loud noise, neighbours and kin rushed to save him and alerted the police. Pintu was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died wile being treated.

Apall of gloom descendedon the village after news of the tragic death spread. Police said a case has been registered. The accident has also once again highlighted the serious issue of illegal cracker making leading to major fire hazards and casulaties, and the urgent need to monitor safety guidelines during festive periods.

