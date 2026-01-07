Bhubaneswar: Raising serious concerns over public safety and police oversight, a shocking video of a young man threatening his girlfriend at gunpoint while delivering dramatic, film-style dialogues in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has surfaced online.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows the accused brandishing what is suspected to be an illegal firearm in a public space and terrorising the woman during the confrontation.

According to preliminary information, the woman seen in the video is a bar dancer originally from Kolkata and is currently working at a bar in Bhubaneswar. The man holding the gun is said to be a resident of the Nimapada area. The incident reportedly took place near the parking area of the woman’s rented accommodation.

Sources say the confrontation occurred after the man spotted the woman sitting in a car with another friend. What is particularly alarming is that the accused was allegedly moving around openly with an illegal firearm, threatening and intimidating the woman in a public place.

In the video, the man is heard saying, “If I can’t have you, I won’t let anyone else have you,” and “You betrayed me, but don’t you dare touch my brother,” while pointing a gun at the woman’s head.

Firearm intimidation in public raises alarm over policing

The footage has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the apparent delay or absence of swift police action despite the clear and disturbing visuals. The incident has also once again put law enforcement under scrutiny, particularly over its handling of illegal firearms and acts of public intimidation.

Even as there are growing concerns over the rise of the illegal drug trade, the open display and alleged use of illegal firearms in public spaces has added to fears about worsening law-and-order conditions. The ease with which such weapons appear to be carried and brandished has raised serious questions about enforcement gaps and how the accused’s activities went unnoticed by the police.

Also read: Gun recovered from student inside Government school in Odisha’s Kendrapara