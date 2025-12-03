Bhubaneswar: The health Department of the state government has launched a special drive for tracing and recalling deceptively labelled ORS packs from drug stores across Odisha.

The Drugs Control Directorate launched the special drive against misleading ORS-labelled beverages around two weeks ago.

Till date, as many as 7,92,000 units of deceptively labelled ORS packs of various companies have been recalled from the drug stores across the state. The market value of these misleading ORS-labelled beverages is stated to be around Rs 4 crore.

ORS packs need to prepared as per WHO recommended formula: Health Dept

“Oral dehydration salt and liquids need to be prepared as per the formula, recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). These are manufactured by licensed manufacturers and are generally sold in medicine stores. It has been found that some liquid packs deceptively labelled as ORS/Electrolyte are now available in the market which are not be effective for managing dehydration. They are usually sold under approval of FSSAI. These packs are not suitable for clinical management of dehydration,” said Drugs Controller Mamina Patnaik.

The special drive against deceptively labelled ORS packs would continue and stringent action would be taken against the violators, said the Health Department.The department has asked the drugs dealers and retailers not to store and sell these deceptively labelled packs.