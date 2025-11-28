Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under an intense cold wave on Friday as several interior districts reported sharp drops in night temperatures. Hill town Daringbadi and nearby Phulbani were the coldest, each recording a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the regional meteorological centre, Jharsuguda recorded 9.2 degrees, followed by Angul at 9.6 degrees and Bhawanipatna at 9.8 degrees. Rourkela logged 10.1 degrees while Koraput touched 10 degrees. Sundargarh and Bolangir stood at 11.2 degrees.

Many other districts felt a distinct chill with Keonjhar at 11.8 degrees, Dhenkanal at 12 degrees, Sonepur at 12.4 degrees and Sambalpur at 12.8 degrees. Temperature remained slightly higher in Titlagarh and Nabarangpur at 13.2 degrees each, while Cuttack recorded 13.6 degrees. Coastal and southern areas, including Bhubaneswar and Malkangiri, reported 14.3 degrees.

Cold wave affects normal life

Locals said the sudden cold spell has affected daily activities. “The chill has increased since the last two days. We are lighting bonfires early in the morning to cope with the cold,” said Manoj Pradhan of Daringbadi.

Phulbani resident Sasmita Digal shared a similar experience. “The temperature drop has been quite sharp this week. Many elderly people are staying indoors because the mornings are extremely cold,” she said.

Comparatively higher temperatures in some places

Higher temperatures were recorded in towns like Chandbali at 16.2 degrees, Balasore at 15.8 degrees, Gopalpur at 16 degrees, Bhadrak at 16.4 degrees and Paradip at 17.1 degrees. Puri remained the warmest at 17.4 degrees.

IMD's forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a further drop of 2 to 3 degrees in night temperatures over the next two days. A gradual rise of the same margin is likely thereafter during the following five days.

Minimum temperature of various places in Odisha recorded on Friday: