Bhubaneswar: As part of the state-level celebrations of National Road Safety Month 2026, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday launched 15 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Bhubaneswar to promote eco-friendly mobility and environmental safety.

Push for Green Mobility and Safer Roads in Odisha

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said the Odisha Government has taken several significant initiatives to strengthen road safety and sustainable transport. He informed that 85 additional EV charging stations, currently under construction, will be launched soon, adding that more such facilities will be developed in the coming days across the city.

14 new Atal Bus Stands inaugurated

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 14 new Atal Bus Stands, modern and state-of-the-art bus terminals constructed at a cost of Rs 156.53 crore across 10 districts. Earlier, 55 Atal Bus Stands had already been inaugurated.

He said the Atal bus terminals would be developed in all districts, sub-divisions, panchayat samitis and municipalities across the state to improve public transport infrastructure.

100 BS6 buses and Smart Transit Card launched

On the occasion, CM Majhi flagged off 100 new BS6-compliant buses worth Rs 46 crore. He also launched the Closed Loop Smart Transit Card for buses operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), enabling passengers to book cashless tickets for a more convenient and comfortable journey.

25 new E-buses flagged off in Berhampur

The Chief Minister further inaugurated the operation of 25 new e-buses from a modern bus depot developed by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in Berhampur. These e-buses will improve connectivity between the silk city and its outskirts.

Focus on Road Infrastructure and Safety

Speaking at the event, CM Majhi said these initiatives would bring transformative changes in road infrastructure and traffic safety.

“Modern road transport and a safe traffic system are essential to achieve the goal of Samrudh Odisha, Vikasit Odisha,” he said, urging all stakeholders to cooperate for the successful implementation of the government’s initiatives.

He also appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules, stressing the message: “Drive safe, come home safe.”

Keys handed over to women drivers

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over keys to five women drivers who purchased cars under the Ama Subahaka Yojana, a scheme that provides eligible women with bank loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, repayable over five years.

Road widening and pothole-free policy

Works and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said roads are being widened under the new road policy and efforts are underway to make all roads pothole-free, which will significantly improve traffic movement and safety.

Dignitaries present

School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Bhubaneswar (Ekamra) MLA Babu Singh, Odisha Transport Secretary Usha Padhee, OSRTC Chairman and Managing Director NBS Rajput, and other senior officials were present at the event.